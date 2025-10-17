Skip to Main content
BSG Lounge
0
Online Ordering
BSG Coffee & Cocktails Lounge
Bottle Shop Grafton
Online Ordering
Home
/
Indian Food Night
Indian Food Night
$0
Pick Two Entree (Includes Basmati Rice, Naan and Gulab Jamun (2))
Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Select...
Additional Offerings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
BSG Lounge Locations and Hours
Bottle Shop Grafton
(262) 204-8488
1237 12th Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
BSG Coffee & Cocktails Lounge
(262) 421-8297
1307 Wisconsin Ave, Grafton, WI 53024
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement