BSG Coffee & Cocktails Lounge
1307 Wisconsin Ave, Grafton, WI
Food Menu
Food
Apple Fritter$4.50
Avocado Bagel$8.00
Bagels$2.90
Breakfast Build Your Own Sandwhich$7.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
Coffee Cake$4.75
Donuts$3.75
Fudge Brownie$4.50
Muffins$4.30
Scones$4.25
Chunky Crispy Treats$5.00
Cinnamon Rolls$4.75
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Savory Croissants$10.00
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, on Toasted Wheat Panini Bread. Served with a side of Kettle Chips$10.00
Hot Honey & Feta Avocado Toast$12.00
Hot Ham Sandwhich
Hot Ham sandwhich served on a Brioche bun with choice of either swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with side of potato chips$10.00
Side Basket of Kettle Chips$2.25
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Milk$3.00
Apple Juice$3.00
Grapefruit Juice$3.25
Bottled Water$2.50
Wisco Pop - Cherry$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$3.50
Once Upon A Coconut$3.75
Iced Tea$3.50
Lemonade$3.00
Cola$3.00
Diet Cola$3.00
Lemon-Lime$3.00
Squirt$3.00
Ginger Ale$3.00
Ginger Beer$3.50
Root Beer$3.50
Cranberry$3.00
Orange$3.00
Pineapple$3.00
Seltzer$2.50
Tonic$2.50
Red Bull$3.50
Red Bull Sugar Free$3.50
Coffee & Tea
Coffee - Black$2.75
Espresso$2.50
Red Eye$3.85
Americano$3.50
Macchiato$4.00
Cappuccino$4.25
Latte$4.55
Cafe Mocha$3.75
Vennture Nitro Cold Brew$5.25
Vennture Cold Brew$3.50
Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew$4.65
Hot Tea$3.35
Iced Tea$3.35
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
Peach Chai Lemonade$3.75
Matcha Latte$4.85
Lemonade$3.00
Lemonade Spritz$4.25
Italian Soda$3.50
Hot Chocolate$3.75
Kids Cup - 8oz$2.75
Hot Apple Cider$3.35
Steamer$3.17
CBF 24oz$6.25
vennture weather patterns beans bag$4.50
Rose white mocha$5.25
Blackberry cheesecake LATTE$5.15
Honey lavender latte$5.15
Raspberry matcha$4.85
Blood orange lemonade spritz$3.85
Lavender london fog$4.75
mint cold brew$4.65
Pina Kidslada$4.35
Cherry Blossom Spritz$4.85
Cadbury Creme Egg Cold Brew$5.35
Easter Bunny Latte$5.15
PEEPs Shake$7.00
BSG Lounge Locations and Hours
Bottle Shop Grafton
(262) 204-8488
Open now • Closes at 9PM
BSG Coffee & Cocktails Lounge
(262) 421-8297
Open now • Closes at 12AM