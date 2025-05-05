BSG Coffee & Cocktails Lounge
1307 Wisconsin Ave, Grafton, WI
Food Menu
Food
Apple Fritter$4.50
Avocado Bagel$8.00
Bagels$2.90
Breakfast Build Your Own Sandwhich$7.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
Coffee Cake$4.75
Donuts$3.75
Fudge Brownie$4.50
Muffins$4.30
Scones$4.25
Chunky Crispy Treats$5.00
Cinnamon Rolls$4.75
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Savory Croissants$10.00
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, on Toasted Wheat Panini Bread. Served with a side of Kettle Chips$10.00
Hot Honey & Feta Avocado Toast$12.00
Hot Ham Sandwhich
Hot Ham sandwhich served on a Brioche bun with choice of either swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with side of potato chips$10.00
Side Basket of Kettle Chips$2.25
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Milk$3.00
Apple Juice$3.00
Grapefruit Juice$3.25
Calypso Lemonade$3.50
Bottled Water$2.50
Once Upon A Coconut$3.75
Iced Tea$3.50
Lemonade$3.00
Cola$3.00
Diet Cola$3.00
Lemon-Lime$3.00
Squirt$3.00
Ginger Ale$3.00
Ginger Beer$3.50
Root Beer$3.50
Cranberry$3.00
Orange$3.00
Pineapple$3.00
Seltzer$2.50
Tonic$2.50
Red Bull$3.50
Red Bull Sugar Free$3.50
Liquid Death Blueberry Buzzsaw$4.25
Liquid Death Sparkling Water$4.25
Liquid Death Mountain Water$4.25
Coffee & Tea
Coffee - Black$2.75
Espresso$2.50
Red Eye$3.85
Americano$3.50
Macchiato$4.00
Cappuccino$4.25
Latte$4.55
Cafe Mocha$3.75
Vennture Nitro Cold Brew$5.25
Vennture Cold Brew$3.50
Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew$4.65
Hot Tea$3.35
Iced Tea$3.35
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
Peach Chai Lemonade$3.75
Matcha Latte$4.85
Lemonade Spritz$4.25
Italian Soda$3.50
Hot Chocolate$3.75
Kids Cup - 8oz$2.75
Hot Apple Cider$3.35
Steamer$3.17
CBF 24oz$6.25
vennture weather patterns beans bag$4.50
Rose white mocha$5.25
Blackberry cheesecake LATTE$5.15
Honey lavender latte$5.15
Raspberry matcha$4.85
Blood orange lemonade spritz$3.85
Lavender london fog$4.75
mint cold brew$4.65
Pina Kidslada$4.35
Cherry Blossom Spritz$4.85
Cadbury Creme Egg Cold Brew$5.35
Easter Bunny Latte$5.15
PEEPs Shake$7.00
Energy Chargers & Smoothies
Bar Menu
Beer
Miller Lite$3.50
High Life$3.50
Busch Lite$3.50
PBR$3.50
McUltra$3.50
Corona$4.00
Modelo$4.00
Guiness$5.00
Spotted Cow$4.00
Athletic Run Wild NA$4.50
Athletic Free Wave NA$4.50
Lakefront - New Grist$4.00
Lakefront - Riverwest Stein$4.00
Surfside$6.50
High Noon$5.00
Carbliss$5.00
Better than Booze NA$5.00
TG Pineapple Seltzer$5.00
TG Watermelon Seltzer$5.00
Vizzy$5.00
MKE Cnty Stout - Buffalo Trace BSG Barrel$12.00
Caramel Apple Fandango$7.00
Alt Citrus Splash 3mg$7.00
Alt Tropical Punch 3mg$7.00
Green Monkey 10mg$7.00
Cultivated Guava Lemonade - 10MG$7.00
Bucket of Beer$15.00
Bucket of High Noon$19.00
Bucket of Carbliss$19.00
Jumex Hard Nectar$5.00
Mighty Swell$5.00
Athletic Ripe Pursuit Radler$4.50
Athletic Cerveza Atletica$4.50
Cocktails
Wisco Old Fash$8.00
Kentucky OG Old Fash$10.00
Federal$11.00
BSG Margarita$11.00
Bien Jacobo Paloma$11.00
BSG Bloody Mary$9.00
Bloody Flight$14.00
Irish Coffee$10.00
Call The Uber$10.00
Dragon Mango Mojito$11.00
Red Sangria$11.00
Blackberry Thymes$9.00
French Gimmie$12.00
Blueberry Lemon Drop$12.00
Dirty Bleus$13.00
Gold Rush$13.00
BSG Sour$14.00
Grasshopper$12.00
Cosmopolitan$11.00
Manhattan$11.00
Lyre's Marg$10.00
No Fashioned$10.00
Peachy Keen$10.00
The Sabrina$12.00
Highspresso$12.00
High Shirley!$10.00
Highsmo$12.00
PB Cup White Russian$10.00
Bourbon Ball$13.00
Brandy Milk Punch$11.00
Hot Toddy For The Body$11.00
Death By Chocolate$12.00
The Millionaire$13.00
Snowflake$12.00
Blackberry Cheesecake Martini$13.00
Blush Altitude$12.00
Emerald Sunset$11.00
Heavenly Slice$13.00
Patio Pounder$12.00
Easter Punch$8.00
BSG Espresso Martini$13.00
Espresso Martini$13.00
Irish BSG$11.00
Carajillo$12.00
Wake Up Call$13.00
BSG Sazerac$20.00
Fortunate One$18.00
BSG Revolver$22.00
Fly Like Paper$16.00
The Phoenix$28.00
Mint Julep WITH Cup$16.00
Mint Julep REFILL$12.00
Spire$11.00
Kentucky Mule - WR Derby$12.00
Kentucky Coffee NA$6.50
Paloma$12.00
Tequila Espresso Martini$13.00
Wine
Banshee Pinot Noir$12.00
Dona Paula Black Label Red Blend$12.00
Dona Paula Malbec$8.00
Four Graces Pinot Noir$14.00
Joel Gott Cabernet$8.00
Maggio Estates Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
Opolo Summit Creek Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
Sandeman Ruby Porto 3oz$5.00
Sandeman Tawny Porto 3oz$5.00
Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir - BOTTLE ONLY$55.00
St. Urbans Riesling$10.00
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio$10.00
Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$10.00
Chalk Hill Chardonnay$10.00
Unkown Author Chardonnay$10.00
Kim Crawford Rose$10.00
Ruffino Moscato D'Asti$10.00
Campo Viejo Cava Brut$8.00
Opera Peach Bellini$8.00
La Marca Prosecco$12.00
NA Spiritless Liquors
Brandy
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Store Picks
Tequila
7 Leguas Blanco$8.50
7 Leguas Reposado$9.00
7 Leguas Anejo$10.00
Casamigos Blanco$7.50
Casamigos Reposado$8.00
Casamigos Anejo$10.00
Cazadores Blanco$6.00
Corralejo Blanco$6.50
Corralejo Reposado$8.00
Corralejo Anejo$10.00
Don Julio Blanco$9.00
Don Julio 1942$28.00
Dulce Vida Blanco$6.00
Dulce Vida Reposado$6.50
Dulce Vida Anejo$7.00
El Mayor Blanco$7.00
El Mayor Reposado$7.50
El Mayor Anejo$8.00
El Mayor Cristalino$9.50
El Nivel Cucumber$6.00
El Tequileno Blanco$5.00
El Tequileno Reposado$6.50
El Tequileno Platino$7.50
Fortaleza Blanco$13.00
Fortaleza Reposado$15.00
Fortaleza Anejo$17.00
Gran Centenario Plata$6.50
Gran Centenario Reposado$7.00
Gran Centenario Anejo$9.00
Gran Centenario Cristalino$13.00
Herradura Blanco$7.00
Herradura Reposado$8.00
Herradura Anejo$9.00
Herradura Ultra Anejo Cristalino$10.00
Herradura Legend$23.00
La Adelita Blanco$7.50
La Adelita Anejo$9.50
La Adelita Black Anejo Cristalino$13.00
La Adelita Extra Anejo$18.00
Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej$6.50
Los Siete Misterios Espadin$14.00
Mandala Blanco$9.50
Mandala Reposado$11.00
Mandala Anejo$15.00
Mandala Anjeo - Dia De Muertos 2023 or 2024$20.00
Mandala Extra Anejo$26.00
Milagro Silver$4.50
Nosotros Blanco$6.00
Nosotros Reposado$7.50
Patron Silver$9.00
Patron Reposado$9.50
Patron Anejo$10.50
RAIL Tequila - Conciere$5.50
Tanteo - Jalapeno$7.50
Tequila Ocho$7.50
Tequila Ocho Reposado$8.50
Xicaru - Mezcal$6.50
Don Fulano Blanco$9.00
Don Fulano Reposado$11.00
Don Fulano Anejo$14.00
Don Fulano Imperial Extra Anejo$32.00
Casa Noble Blanco$8.00
Casa Noble Reposado$9.00
Casa Noble Anejo$10.00
Vodka
Whiskey - Bourbon
1792 Single Barrel Bourbon$7.00
1792 Small Batch$5.00
2XO American Oak$8.00
2XO French Oak$8.50
2XO Gem of Kentucky$29.00
2XO Kiawah Blend$12.00
2XO Sneakerhead Blend$15.50
2XO Tribute Blend$12.00
Angels Envy$8.00
Angels Envy Bonded$10.00
Angels Envy Rye$10.00
Angels Envy Triple Oak$11.00
Bakers Bourbon 7yr$10.00
Bardstown Bottled in Bond$7.00
Bardstown Discovery 9 or 10$12.00
Bardstown Four Square$14.00
Bardstown Goose Island$14.00
Bardstown Origin Straight$7.00
Bardstown West Virgina$14.00
Basil Haydens Bourbon 8yr$10.00
Basil Haydens Subtle Smoke$10.00
Basil Haydens Toasted$11.00
Blantons Bourbon 93$12.00
Blantons Gold Edition$25.00
Bombergers Declaration Small Batch 2024$16.00
Bookers 8YR - 2025-01$17.00
Bookers Small Batch 2024-03$12.00
Border 45th Bourbon$8.00
Border 45th Wheat$8.00
Bowman Brothers$9.00
Brook Hill Bourbon, 10yr$30.00
Buffalo Trace$8.00
Bulleit 10yr$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon$7.00
Chattanooga Bottled in Bond Bourbon$9.00
Chattanooga Bourbon$8.00
Chattanooga Cask Strength$8.00
Dancing Goat Quirky & Humble$12.00
Dancing Goat Tommys Malted$12.00
Driftless Glen American Single Malt$12.00
Driftless Glen Bourbon de Naranja$13.00
Driftless Glen Single Barrel Bourbon$9.00
Eagle Rare$9.00
Early Times BIB$6.50
EH Taylor Small Batch BIB$12.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$12.00
Elijah Craig Rye Toasted Barrel$9.00
Four Roses Single Barrel$9.00
Four Roses Small Batch$8.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select$10.00
George T. Stagg$35.00
Green River bourbon$8.00
Heaven Hill Bourbon 7yr Bond$8.50
Heaven Hill G2G Bourbon$18.00
Henry McKenna 10yr$8.00
HighWest Bourbon$7.00
Isaac Bowman Port Finish$9.00
J Henry Bellefontaine$13.00
J Henry Bourbon Small Batch$9.00
J Henry Patton Road Reserve$11.00
J. Henry La Flamme$14.50
Jim Beam$6.50
John J Bowman Single Barrel$11.00
Kentucky Owl Bourbon St. Pats$26.00
Kentucky Owl Confiscated$26.00
Kentucky Owl Japanese Edition$26.00
Kentucky Owl Maighstir$26.00
Kentucky Owl Wiseman Bourbon$12.00
Knob Creek$8.00
Knob Creek 12yr$14.00
Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon$9.00
Know Creek 18yr$24.50
Larceny Barrel Proof Cask$10.00
Limousin Rye$8.00
Limousin Rye 10yr LR$10.00
Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel$14.00
Makers Mark$6.50
Makers Mark 46$8.00
Makers Mark Cask Strength$8.00
Makers Mark PS The Lost Recipe edition 1$14.50
Michters Small Batch$9.00
Michters Sour Mash$9.00
Michters Toasted Barrel Finish$17.00
New Riff Single Bourbon$8.00
New Riff Single Rye$8.00
Old Ezra 7yr Bourbon$14.00
Old Forester 100$6.50
Old Forester 1870$8.00
Old Forester 1897$9.00
Old Forester 1910$10.00
Old Forester 1920$11.00
Old Forester 1924 10yr$20.00
Old Forester 86$5.50
Old Forester Single Barrel MKE Batch #3$15.00
Old Forester Statesman$10.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr$22.00
Penelope Architect$12.00
Penelope Barrel Strength$12.00
Penelope Estate Collection Private Select$13.00
Penelope Four Grain$10.00
Penelope Marshmellw Toasted$12.00
Penelope RIO$17.00
Penelope Rose Cask$10.00
Penelope Toasted$12.00
Penelope Wheated$8.00
Rare Character Limited Release Batch 1$12.50
Rebel 100 10yr$14.00
Rebel Small Batch Reserve$8.00
Redemption Straight$7.00
Redemption Wheated$8.00
Redwood Empire Cask Lost Monarch$12.00
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch$7.00
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream$7.00
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Cask Strength$12.00
Redwood Empire Screaming Titan$14.00
Remus Gatsby Reserve$38.00
Remus Straight Bourbon$8.00
Russels Reserve 10yr$9.00
Russels Reserve 15yr$37.00
Russels Reserve Single Barrel$10.00
Shenks Homestead Small Batch 2024$16.00
Stagg Jr$20.00
Watkins Apple Cinnamon Bourbon$5.50
Watkins Orange Spice Bourbon$5.50
Weller 12 Year$14.00
Weller Full Proof$15.00
Whistlepig Snout to Tail$16.00
Widow Jane 10yr Bourbon$20.00
Widow Jane Decadence$22.00
Widow Jane Lucky 13yr$20.00
Wild Turkey 101$5.50
Wild Turkey 101 8yr Jimmy 70th$8.00
Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit$10.00
Wild Turkey Long Branch$9.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed$9.00
Wilderness BIB Bourbon Yellow$8.00
Wilderness Trail BIB Bourbon Black$8.00
Wilderness Trail RYE$8.00
Woodford Reserve$8.00
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oak$33.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oak$9.00
Yellowstone Limited Edition 2024 Release$19.50
Rare Character The Exceptional Series - E-WB-3014$25.00
Redwood Grizzley Beast$15.00
Knob Creek 18yr$28.00
Redwood Rocket Top$15.00
Penelope Estate Collection SB 98Proof 21% Rye$16.00
Penelope Estate Collection SB 105Proof 36% Rye$16.00
Blood Oath Pact No. 11$22.00
Whiskey - Other
Crown Royal$5.50
Dancing Goat - In Lieu of Flowers$11.00
Great Lakes Whiskey$7.50
Green Spot SGL Pot Whiskey$11.00
High West Casa Noble - The Noble Share$29.00
Jack Daniels$5.50
Jack Daniels Milwaukee Bucks Single Barrel$10.00
Jack Daniels SB Coy Hill Barrel House 8$13.50
Jameson$6.00
Jameson 18yr$32.00
Jameson Black Barrel$7.50
Keepers Heart + American 110pf$7.50
Keepers Heart 10yr single$15.00
Keepers Heart Cask Strength$7.50
Keepers Heart Irish Bourbon$7.50
Michter's American Whiskey$8.00
Redbreast 12yr Irish Whiskey$13.00
Redbreast 15yr Irish Whiskey$24.00
Redbreast 18yr Irish Whiskey$40.00
Redbreast Cask 12yr Irish Whiskey$19.50
Redbreast PX Irish Whiskey$24.00
Slane Irish Whiskey$5.50
Green Spot Leoville Barton$18.00
Red Spot 15yr$48.00
Blue Spot 7yr Cask Strength$24.00
Gold Spot 13yr Generations Edition$47.00
Westland Single Malt American Whiskey$10.00
Westland Solum 1st Edition$25.00
Westland Colere 3rd Edition$25.00
Westland Garryana 7th Edition$25.00
Jack Daniels 10YR Batch 4$16.00
Jack Daniels 12YR Batch 3$18.00
Whiskey - Rye
Sazerac Rye$6.50
Heaven Hill G2G Rye$18.00
Basil Haydens Dark Rye$8.50
Basil Haydens Malted Rye$11.00
Driftless Glen Barrel Rye$9.00
J Henry Rye$9.00
Kentucky Owl Wiseman Rye$12.00
Knob Creek BourbnXRye$8.00
Knob Creek Rye$6.50
Old Ezrea 7r Rye$14.00
Remus Highest Rye 6yr$10.00
Widow Jane Paradigm Rye$12.00
Jack Daniels SB Rye Barrel Proof$13.00
Jack Daniels Rye 4yr Single Barrel$12.00
Old Forester Rye 100$6.50
Whistlepig Rye 10yr$16.00
Whistlepig Old World Marriage 12yr Rye$22.00
Whistlepig 15yr Rye Vermont Oak$52.00
Whistlepig Farmstock Rye$12.00
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye$10.00
Whistkepig Wheat whiskey Campstock$12.00
Bardstown Origin Rye$9.00
Bulleit Rye$10.00
Chattanooga Rye$8.00
Michters Single Barrel Rye$10.00
Pinhook Rye Green$9.00
Redemption High Rye$8.00
Redemption Rye$8.00
Russels Reserve Single Barrel Rye$14.00
Russels Reserve 6yr Rye$10.00
Wild Turkey 101 Rye$8.00
Wilderness Trail Rye$10.00
Widow Jane Rye Oak & Apple$12.00
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant$8.00
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Cask Strength$14.00
Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye$15.00
Brook Hill Rye, 8yr$25.00
BSG Jack Daniels Rye Store Pick$10.00
Michter's Single Barrel Rye 10YR$30.00
Highwest Double Rye$8.00
A Midwinter Nights Dram Act 12 Scene 6$25.00
Whisky - Scotch
Ardbeg Corryvreckan scotch$26.00
Ardbeg Single Malt 10yr$14.00
Ardbeg Wee Beastie 5yr$12.00
Balvenie 12yr sgl malt doublewood$18.00
Balvenie 14 yr carribean$24.00
Balvenie sgl malt portwood 21yr$78.00
Bowmore Isly Malt 12yr$13.00
Bruichladdich 18yr$27.00
Bruichladdich Classic Laddie$9.50
Bruichladdich Islay Barley$12.50
Dalmore 12yr$11.00
Dalmore 14yr$15.00
Dalmore Cigar Malt$27.00
Dalmore King Alexander$68.00
Dalmore Port Wood Reserve$14.00
Dalwhinnie sgl malt 15yr$17.00
Glendronach 12yr$11.00
Glendronach 12yr Cask Strength$18.00
Glendronach 18yr$45.00
Glendronach 21yr$61.00
Glenfiddich 12yr$12.00
Glenfiddich 15yr solera$17.00
Glenfiddich 18yr ancient reserve$35.00
Glenfiddich sgl malt grand reserva 21yr$68.00
Glenlivet archive 21yr$72.00
Glenlivet french oak 15yr$22.00
Glenlivet scotch 14yr$18.00
Glenlivet sgl malt 18yr$46.00
Glenlivet sgl malt scotch$12.00
Glenmrgie lasanta 12yr$18.00
Glenmrgie quinta 14yr$20.00
Glenmrgie sgl malt 10yr$11.00
Glenmrgie triple cask sgl malt$9.00
Johnny Walker Black Label$6.00
Lagavulin malt scotch 16yr$24.00
Lagavulin malt scotch 8yr$13.00
Lagavulin Offerman Carribean cask$21.00
Laphroaig sgl malt 10yr$14.00
Macallan 12yr sherry oak$20.00
Macallan 15yr double cask$32.00
Macallan 18yr double cask$70.00
Macallan harmony Collection 2023$47.00
Oban classic sgl malt 14yr$19.00
Octomore 14.2$39.00
Octomore 15.1$34.00
Octomore 15.2$39.00
Octomore 15.3$45.00
Port Charlotte 10yr$11.00
Port Charlotte Islay Barley$14.00
Yellow Spot$30.00
BSG Lounge Locations and Hours
Bottle Shop Grafton
(262) 204-8488
Closed • Opens Monday at 9AM
BSG Coffee & Cocktails Lounge
(262) 421-8297
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM