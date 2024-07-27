BSG Lounge
Food Menu
Food
- Danish$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Muffins$4.30
- Yogurt$2.00
- Donuts$3.75
- Cinnamon Rolls$3.75
- Apple Fritter$3.75
- Sandy's Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
- Fudge Brownie$4.50
- Peanut Butter Crispy$3.50
- Marshmallow Crispy$3.50
- Kashi Granola Bar$2.00
- Bagels$2.90
- Quiche$7.00
- Chips$2.25
- Egg Sausage Biscuit$5.00
- Egg Ham Muffin$5.00
- Egg Bacon Gouda Ciabatta$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Egg Sausage Croissant$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Quesadilla$8.50
- Hot Ham Sandwhich$7.00
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Coffee & Tea
- Coffee - Black$2.75
- Espresso$2.50
- Americano$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cafe Mocha$3.75
- Latte$4.55
- Red Eye$3.85
- Matcha Latte$4.85
- Vennture Nitro Cold Brew$5.25
- Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew$4.65
- Chai Tea Latte$4.75
- Hot Tea$3.35
- Kids Cup - 8oz$2.75
- Vennture Cold Brew$3.50
- Lemonade Spritz$4.25
- Lemonade$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.35
- Peach Chai Lemonade$3.75
- Blackberry Coconut Lemonade$3.75
- Italian Soda$3.50
Pre-Order
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
BSG Lounge Locations and Hours
BSG Lounge
(262) 455-5633
Open now • Closes at 12AM
Bottle Shop Grafton
(262) 204-8488
Open now • Closes at 9PM