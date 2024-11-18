BSG Coffee & Cocktails Lounge
Food Menu
Food
- Muffins$4.30
- Donuts$3.75
- Cinnamon Rolls$3.75
- Scones$4.25
- Apple Fritter$3.75
- Coffee Cake$3.75
- Chocolate Banana Loaf Cake$3.50
- Iced Lemon Loaf Cake$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.50
- Fudge Brownie$4.50
- Peanut Butter Crispy$3.50
- Kashi Granola Bar$2.00
- Bagels$2.90
- Mini Charcuterie
Includes Milk Chocolate Almonds, Valley Lavosh crackers, Provolone Cheese Cubes, and Mild Salami Nuggets$6.50
- Quiche$7.00
- Breakfast Build Your Own Sandwhich$6.50
- Chips$2.25
- Avocado Bagel$7.00
- Avocado Toast
Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, on Toasted Wheat Panini Bread. Served with a side of Kettle Chips$10.00
- Hot Honey & Feta Avocado Toast$12.00
- Quesadilla$8.50
- Hot Ham Sandwhich
Hot Ham sandwhich served on a Brioche bun with choice of either swiss or cheddar cheese. Served with side of potato chips$10.00
- Caprese Flatbread
Flatbread topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, BSG Specialty Seasoning Blend, Fresh Mozzerella Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction$14.00
- Flatbread Pizza$14.00
- Samosas$5.00
Oktoberfest Food
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
- Milk$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.50
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Cola$3.00
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Lemon-Lime$3.00
- Squirt$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Cranberry$3.00
- Orange$3.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Seltzer$2.50
- Tonic$2.50
- Wisco Pop - Cherry$3.50
- Red Bull$3.50
- Red Bull Sugar Free$3.50
- Once Upon A Coconut$3.75
Coffee & Tea
- Coffee - Black$2.75
- Espresso$2.50
- Americano$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cafe Mocha$3.75
- Latte$4.55
- Red Eye$3.85
- Matcha Latte$4.85
- Vennture Nitro Cold Brew$5.25
- Brown Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew$4.65
- Vennture Cold Brew$3.50
- Chai Tea Latte$4.75
- Hot Tea$3.35
- Kids Cup - 8oz$2.75
- Lemonade Spritz$4.25
- Lemonade$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.35
- Peach Chai Lemonade$3.75
- Blackberry Coconut Lemonade$3.75
- Italian Soda$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- CBF 24oz$6.25
- Hot Apple Cider$3.35
- cold brew special$4.00
- pumpkin spice latte$5.65
- pumpkin spice chai$5.85
- brown sugar chai$5.65
- pecan pie latte$5.80
- salted caramel mocha$5.80
- cinnamon roll white mocha$5.80
- caramel apple latte$5.80
- hazelnut cookie latte$5.80
Events and Bottle Shop
Bottle Shop
Event Tickets
- Rare Character Tasting
Rare Character flight of 6 offers: Three Store Picks (RIO, HIC, and SRY), Brook Hill Bourbon, Brook Hill Rye, and Limited Release Batch 1. Price also includes one Fortuna bourbon welcome cocktail.$60.00
- Comedy Show - December 19th
December 19th Comedy Show at BSG Lounge! 7pm - 930pm. Only 21 and older will be allowed in this event.$20.00
- Redwood Empire Tasting - November 7th
Enjoy a flight of 6 Redwood Empire offerings and one welcome cocktail. Ticket also includes a t-shirt, hat pin, and a leather coaster.$40.00